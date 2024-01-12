en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, has entered a not guilty plea to charges of tax evasion in a federal court appearance. The indictment includes nine counts of failure to pay federal taxes, suggesting that he chose an opulent lifestyle over his governmental obligations. If found guilty of all charges, he could face imprisonment for up to 17 years.

Accusations of Squandered Wealth

The charges against Hunter Biden allege that instead of paying his due taxes, he squandered his wealth on drugs, escorts, girlfriends, high-end hotels, rental properties, exotic cars, and luxury clothing. These alleged expenditures spanned a period from 2016 to October 2020, pointing to a persistent pattern of financial irresponsibility.

Additional Federal Gun Charges

The indictment also includes federal gun charges in Delaware. It is alleged that Hunter Biden violated laws prohibiting drug users from possessing firearms. This adds a further layer of legal complexity to an already intricate case, and if proven, could result in additional penalties.

Political Manipulation Allegations

There has been strong criticism from Republican quarters regarding a previously proposed deal for a guilty plea to lesser charges, which was subsequently abandoned. Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, suggests that the charges might not have been brought at all if Hunter’s surname had been anything other than Biden. This assertion throws a spotlight on the potentially politically charged nature of the case, with the Republicans using it as part of an impeachment investigation into President Biden in the lead-up to the November presidential election.

Implications for the Biden Family

First Lady, Jill Biden, has expressed her concern over the potential impact of this case on her grandchildren, describing the attacks on Hunter as cruel. The family now waits with anticipation for the next court hearing, scheduled for March 27, with the trial set to commence on June 20.

0
Crime Politics United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Urgent Manhunt for Armed and Dangerous Individual in Brisbane and Logan
Queensland Police in Brisbane and Logan have launched a critical manhunt for a 30-year-old man, described as potentially armed and perilous. The individual, wanted for a series of weapon and criminal offences, was last spotted on Friday morning in the northern Brisbane suburbs of Carseldine and Aspley. Authorities warn the public of the potential risk
Urgent Manhunt for Armed and Dangerous Individual in Brisbane and Logan
Escalating Tensions along Finland-Russia Border: A New Challenge for NATO
12 mins ago
Escalating Tensions along Finland-Russia Border: A New Challenge for NATO
Ecuador Crisis: Vanished Gang Leaders Fuel Violence and Unrest
16 mins ago
Ecuador Crisis: Vanished Gang Leaders Fuel Violence and Unrest
Western Australia Man Charged After High-speed Chase and Shooting at Police
4 mins ago
Western Australia Man Charged After High-speed Chase and Shooting at Police
South Korea Unravels Assassination Plot on Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
8 mins ago
South Korea Unravels Assassination Plot on Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Road Worker Critically Injured in Waikato: Suspect Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm and Dangerous Driving
9 mins ago
Road Worker Critically Injured in Waikato: Suspect Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm and Dangerous Driving
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Dauda Lawal's Victory in Zamfara Governorship Election
54 seconds
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Dauda Lawal's Victory in Zamfara Governorship Election
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Maharashtra CM Foresees 'Political Earthquake' Post-2024 Elections
4 mins
Maharashtra CM Foresees 'Political Earthquake' Post-2024 Elections
IDF Uncovers Hostage Tunnel in Khan Yunis: A Glimpse into Israel's Security Challenges
4 mins
IDF Uncovers Hostage Tunnel in Khan Yunis: A Glimpse into Israel's Security Challenges
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
5 mins
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
Borussia Dortmund Secures Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on Loan: A Strategic Move
7 mins
Borussia Dortmund Secures Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on Loan: A Strategic Move
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
7 mins
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
8 mins
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
Princess Mary's Coronation: A Family's Mixed Presence
8 mins
Princess Mary's Coronation: A Family's Mixed Presence
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app