Crime

Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 pm EST
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, entered a plea of not guilty to charges of tax evasion in a federal court on January 11, 2024. Indicted on nine counts of failing to pay federal taxes from 2016 to October 2020, he is accused of diverting funds towards an extravagant lifestyle, with expenditures on drugs, escorts, luxury hotels, rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other personal items.

Details of the Indictment

The indictment details an alleged four-year scheme to evade paying $1.4 million to the IRS. Hunter Biden, appearing relaxed and dressed in a dark suit for the hearing, presided over by US District Judge Mark Scarsi, was instructed not to possess firearms or use alcohol or drugs while he remains free. The case adds further pressure on the Biden administration, with a trial set to begin on June 20, and the next court date on March 27.

Potential Consequences

If convicted of all charges, which include three felonies and six misdemeanors, Hunter Biden could face up to 17 years in prison. Additionally, he faces federal gun charges in Delaware, alleging illegal gun possession by a drug user in 2018. A plea deal that was proposed last year fell apart amidst Republican criticism that the Justice Department was being lenient due to the president’s influence.

Political Implications

Hunter’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, argued that the charges would not have been brought if Hunter’s last name were different and plans to bring up the issue of ‘undue influence’ from Congress on the prosecution. Republicans, along with right-wing media, have targeted Hunter Biden, alleging unsubstantiated criminal dealings with his father and using the allegations as grounds for an impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden. This impeachment probe is unlikely to lead to a Senate conviction but is being used to tarnish Biden’s image ahead of the November presidential election. This stands in contrast with the legal issues faced by Donald Trump, including an alleged conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 election.

First Lady Jill Biden has criticized the attacks on her son as cruel, highlighting his recovery from addiction and expressing concern over the impact on her grandchildren. As the trial progresses, the implications for the Biden administration and the upcoming presidential election remain to be seen.

Crime Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

