Crime

Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in High-Stakes Tax Charges

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in High-Stakes Tax Charges

In the Central District of California, Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, has entered a plea of not guilty to a total of nine federal tax-related charges. These charges, alleging a failure to pay and file income taxes, have emerged as a result of purported earnings from foreign entities in Ukraine, Romania, and China between 2016 and 2019.

The indictment brought against Hunter Biden accuses him of evading the payment of approximately $1.4 million in taxes. The charges include four counts of failure to pay, two counts of failure to file, two counts of filing a false return, and a count of tax evasion. The alleged evasion of tax payments funded what prosecutors describe as an ‘extravagant lifestyle‘, involving expenditure on drugs, escorts, luxury hotels, rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other high-value items.

The Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Following his not guilty plea, the court has set a trial date for June 20 with pre-trial motions scheduled for March 27 and a pre-trial hearing on June 3. If convicted of these tax charges, Hunter Biden could face a maximum of 17 years in prison. Alongside these, he is also facing federal charges in Delaware related to lying on a federal form for gun purchasers and illegal possession of a gun.

This case has sparked significant public interest, not least because of Hunter Biden’s connection to the President of the United States. There are claims that these charges have political implications, with the potential trial date set just before the 2024 presidential general election. Hunter Biden’s attorney has argued that these charges would not have been brought if his last name was not Biden, suggesting political motivations behind the indictment. In addition, Republican-led congressional committees have been investigating Hunter Biden’s personal finances and foreign business dealings, leading to an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Crime Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

