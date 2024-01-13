Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty: Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Unrest

On Friday, in a federal court in Los Angeles, Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, entered a plea of not guilty to nine charges, both felony and misdemeanor, related to tax evasion. The charges spring from allegations that he intentionally avoided paying around $1.4 million in taxes over a span of four years, using the funds to fuel an extravagant lifestyle of drugs and alcohol.

Plot Thickens as Plea Deal Falls Through

The plea deal, which could have seen Hunter Biden on probation for two years for the misdemeanor tax charges and no prosecution on the gun charge, fell apart when a federal judge began to examine it. Hunter Biden is also facing charges in Delaware for lying about his drug use on a federal form for gun purchasers in October 2018 and for illegal possession of a firearm.

Political Ramifications Amid 2024 Election

With the 2024 election on the horizon, both Hunter Biden and Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner, find themselves in the throes of legal battles. Biden for his tax and business dealings, and Trump for charges linked to the 2020 election. At the same time, Republicans have initiated an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, insinuating his involvement in an influence-peddling scheme with his son, despite any evidence to support their claim.

Consequences and Controversy

If convicted of the tax charges, Hunter Biden faces a potential 17 years in prison. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee the case. Biden's attorney has decried the prosecution as politically motivated, suggesting that if his client bore any other last name, the charges would not have been levied. A recent Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll supports this sentiment, with 44% of U.S. adults believing that the prosecution of Hunter Biden is politically motivated.