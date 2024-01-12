Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case

In a landmark case that has sent ripples across the political landscape, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, has entered a plea of not guilty to federal tax charges in a Los Angeles court. The charges allege that Biden failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes during the period from 2016 to 2019, spending the money lavishly on drugs, escorts, and luxury items. If convicted, Biden could face up to 17 years in prison.

Charges and Defense

These federal tax charges are not the only legal hurdles Hunter Biden is currently facing. In a separate federal case in Delaware, he has also pleaded not guilty to charges of lying about his drug use while purchasing a gun, an offense that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Biden’s lawyer argues that his client has settled the back taxes and asserts that he is being targeted due to his family name.

The Special Prosecutor and Ongoing Investigations

Both cases against Hunter Biden were initiated by federal prosecutor David Weiss, who has been investigating Biden since 2019 and was appointed as a special prosecutor last year. The Justice Department’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s dealings continues to unfold. In addition, House Republicans are pushing to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for declining to testify in a private impeachment inquiry of President Biden.

Public Perception and Political Implications

Despite the seriousness of the charges, a recent Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll reveals that 44% of U.S. adults believe the prosecution of Hunter Biden is politically motivated, while 33% disagree, and 56% think he is being treated favorably by prosecutors. The case is likely to have far-reaching political implications, particularly if it continues to play out in the lead-up to the 2024 Presidential campaign.