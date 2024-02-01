Hunter Biden Challenges Gun Charges, Citing Political Motivation and Rights

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, is seeking the dismissal of three criminal charges related to a 2018 gun purchase in a federal court in Delaware. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, contends that the prosecution, led by Special Counsel David Weiss, is politically motivated and is serving the interests of Republican extremists.

Claims of 'Selective and Vindictive Prosecution'

Lowell argues that Hunter Biden is being unfairly singled out due to his father's political position. He likens this situation to instances in history where the children of political figures were attacked or harmed as a means to undermine their parents. The defense alleges that Hunter Biden is a victim of "selective and vindictive prosecution" and asserts a violation of the separation of powers.

Scrapping of Plea Deal and Call for Evidence

Previously, a plea deal that could have spared Hunter Biden jail time was scrapped, allegedly under GOP pressure. This led to the imposition of felony charges and Weiss's pursuit of a substantial prison sentence. Lowell demands that the prosecution provide evidence garnered during its investigation, challenging, among other things, the claim that cocaine residue was found in Hunter Biden's gun pouch.

Second Amendment Rights and Other Investigations

Lowell also suggests that the Second Amendment may safeguard Hunter Biden's firearm purchase, awaiting clarification from the Supreme Court on related gun regulations. Concurrently, Hunter Biden faces investigation for potential violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act. He is also expected to provide a sworn deposition to House impeachment investigators regarding his business affairs in Communist China, Ukraine, and other countries.