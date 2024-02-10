Hungary's President Resigns Amid Backlash Over Child Sex Abuse Pardon

Hungary's conservative president, Katalin Novak, resigned on February 10, 2024, following a public backlash over her decision to pardon an individual convicted of being an accomplice in a child sexual abuse case.

Unraveling of a Presidency

The controversy began when it was revealed that in April 2023, Novak issued a pardon to a man who was convicted in 2018 for his role in covering up child sexual abuses at a state-run children's home. The man was originally sentenced to over three years in prison for pressuring victims to retract their allegations against the institution's director, who was sentenced to eight years for abusing at least 10 children between 2004 and 2016.

Novak, who has served as president since 2022 and was formerly Hungary's minister for families, admitted she made a mistake in granting the pardon and announced her resignation in a televised message. The scandal marked a significant political upset for Hungary's nationalist government led by the Fidesz party, which has been in power since 2010 under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Calls for Justice

The opposition parties called for the resignation of Judit Varga, the former justice minister who signed off on the pardon. In response to the public outrage, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party submitted a constitutional amendment to prevent future pardons from benefiting individuals convicted of crimes against children.

Over 1,000 people gathered in Budapest to demand Novak's ouster, while Novak, who was attending a water polo championship in Qatar, cut short her trip and flew back to Budapest to announce her resignation.

A Nation in Turmoil

Novak's resignation came as a shock to many, as she was the first female president and the youngest to hold the office in Hungary. She was a prominent figure within Fidesz and an advocate for traditional family values. Also involved in the controversy was Judit Varga, a key Fidesz member and then minister of justice, who endorsed the pardon. Following the fallout, Varga announced her withdrawal from public life, resigning her parliamentary seat and leadership of the European Parliament list for Fidesz.

As Hungary grapples with the aftermath of this scandal, the nation is left to reflect on the consequences of political decisions and the importance of justice for all, especially the most vulnerable members of society.

In her resignation speech, Novak acknowledged the weight of her actions and the impact they had on the country. Her words echoed the sentiment of a nation in turmoil, seeking to find a path forward in the wake of this controversy.