Hungary

Hungary’s National Consultation Survey: Over 1.1 Million Voices Cannot Be Ignored in Brussels

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
Hungary's National Consultation Survey: Over 1.1 Million Voices Cannot Be Ignored in Brussels

Over 1.1 million Hungarians have voiced their opinions on crucial policy issues in the government’s latest National Consultation public survey, announced Zoltan Kovacs, the state secretary for international communication and relations. In a video message relayed via Facebook, Kovacs underscored the significance of this high participation rate and its implications not just for Hungary, but also for officials in Brussels.

The Message to Brussels

The robust participation, according to Kovacs, sends a message that cannot be ignored even by the powers that be in Brussels. It signifies the collective will of the Hungarian people, a force that Kovacs believes some representatives of the European left are attempting to bypass on critical matters. These issues include topics such as migration, funding of military conflicts, and the abolition of household utility price caps – topics that have a direct and significant impact on the lives of the Hungarian citizenry.

A Critique of the European Left

Kovacs did not mince his words when he criticized the European left. He accused them of trying to undermine the will of the Hungarian people. Their attempts, according to Kovacs, are not merely political maneuvers but actions that could potentially affect the fate of the nation. The critique served as a reminder of the political tensions and ideological differences that pervade interactions within the European Union.

Gratitude and Encouragement

Despite the political undertones, Kovacs took the opportunity to express gratitude to the 1,172,000 individuals who have already completed the survey. He acknowledged their contribution to the democratic process and encouraged others to participate. The National Consultation is a vital tool used by the Hungarian government to gauge public opinion on various policy matters. It signifies the state’s commitment to involving citizens in the decision-making process, reinforcing the essence of a democratic society.

Hungary Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

