Europe

Hungary Defies EU’s Calls to Amend Asylum and LGBTQ Laws

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
Hungary Defies EU’s Calls to Amend Asylum and LGBTQ Laws

In a decisive move indicating a continued tension between national sovereignty and EU regulations, Hungary has announced its refusal to abide by the European Union’s requests to amend its laws concerning asylum seekers and the restriction of LGBTQ content. This refusal was confirmed by a senior official within the Hungarian government, raising questions about Hungary’s alignment with the EU’s values and legal standards, particularly in relation to human rights and the rule of law.

EU’s Suspended Funds and Hungary’s Defiance

The European Union, in response to Hungary’s stance, had suspended a significant portion of funds intended for Budapest. The refusal to comply with the EU’s demands could further jeopardize Hungary’s access to these funds. A resolution is set to be voted on in the European Parliament, which could potentially lead to the deprivation of Hungary’s voting rights within the EU Council. This move could unlock a substantial 50 billion euro aid package intended for Ukraine.

Implications for Ukraine Facility Program

The European Commission has proposed the creation of a special fund, named the Ukraine Facility, aiming to allocate up to 50 billion euros for the period 2024-2027. This fund is designed to support macrofinancial stability, recovery, and modernization. The final decision on the Ukraine Facility is expected after a special summit on February 1, 2024. The move to initiate negotiations for the Ukraine Facility program signifies the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

State of Emergency and Human Rights Concerns

Amidst these developments, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared a state of emergency in Hungary, citing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as a threat to the nation’s physical security. This declaration provides Orban with increased authority, enabling him to restrict or suspend fundamental rights. Amnesty International has voiced concern and urged European nations to halt the transfer of refugees and asylum seekers from the North Caucasus back to Russia, given the risk of torture and mistreatment.

0
Europe Human Rights Hungary Politics
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

