Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage

In a significant move, the Hungarian opposition party, Lehet Más a Politika (Politics Can Be Different, LMP) has urged an instant hike in foster parents’ salaries and a corresponding adjustment in their allowances in line with inflation. The call comes in the wake of growing concerns over the declining number of foster parents in Hungary and the mounting challenge of children’s poverty in foster care.

Scarcity of Foster Parents

LMP’s welfare and family policy spokesperson, Krisztina Hohn, underlined the dearth of foster parents in Hungary. Drawing from data provided by the Central Statistical Office, Hohn revealed that there are only 5,400 foster parents in Hungary, with a substantial two-thirds of the total number concentrated in smaller towns and villages. This alarming shortage raises questions about the country’s capacity to provide suitable care for children in the foster system.

Disparity in Compensation

Adding to the complexity of the issue is the low remuneration for foster parents. The current system provides a basic pay and allowance of 54,000 forints (approximately 142 EUR) per child. For those caring for children with special needs, the allowance is slightly higher at 62,000 forints. Despite a recent increase of 25%, foster parents’ compensation remains out of sync with the inflation rates.

Call for State Intervention

This incongruity, Hohn argues, is leading to an increase in poverty among children in foster care. The existing system, according to her, fails to adequately compensate foster parents for their vital role in providing a nurturing environment for these children. In light of these facts, Hohn asserts that the state must intervene to ensure that these children are provided with the necessary care and resources. The LMP’s call for increased pay for foster parents is seen as a critical step in this direction.