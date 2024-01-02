en English
Cambodia

Hun Sen Recalls January Milestones: A Glimpse into Cambodia’s Past

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
Hun Sen Recalls January Milestones: A Glimpse into Cambodia’s Past

Former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen opened a window into the past, offering a deeply personal retrospective of seminal events that took place in January over the years—events that not only shaped the trajectory of his life but also the destiny of Cambodia. A rich tapestry of personal and national landmarks was shared that began with him being wounded in battle on January 1, 1975, and extending to the birth of his first grandchild on January 28, 2000.

A Walk Through History

Among the significant events shared by Hun Sen included his marriage on January 5, 1976, and the liberation of Cambodia from Pol Pot’s regime on January 7, 1979—a pivotal moment that marked a new chapter in the country’s history. His journey in politics was also traced, as he recalled his election to the central committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs on January 8, 1979. He also underscored his election as Prime Minister on January 14, 1985.

Personal Milestones Amid National Strife

Intertwined with these national events were more personal milestones. Hun Sen spoke of the negotiations with Sihanouk in France in January 1988, a period of intense political maneuvering. He also remembered the start of his wife’s pregnancy with their son Hun Manet in January 1977, a personal joy amid national strife.

Preserving History for Future Generations

CPP spokesman Sok Eysan and CPP History Research Committee Chairman Keo Baphnom underscored the importance of documenting these events. They stressed the need for future generations to understand their history, to comprehend the journey of a nation and its leaders. Baphnom also lauded Hun Sen’s leadership, recognizing his relentless efforts towards national peace, stability, and development. His commitment to Buddhism, the monarchy, and international cooperation were also highlighted.

Today, Hun Sen continues his political journey as the President of the Supreme Privy Council to the King and president of the CPP. As he welcomed former opposition leadership member Nhim Kim Nhol into the fold of the CPP, he reiterated his commitment to unity and the ongoing development of Cambodia.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

