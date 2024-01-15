en English
Cambodia

Hun Sen Mocks Exiled CNRP Official Eng Chhay Eang’s Take on Opposition Politics

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Hun Sen Mocks Exiled CNRP Official Eng Chhay Eang’s Take on Opposition Politics

In a recent turn of events, former Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen, currently presiding as the president of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), responded with a hint of mockery to comments made by Eng Chhay Eang. Chhay Eang, a self-exiled official from the now-defunct Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), had previously suggested that Cambodian opposition politicians should consider resignation if they felt intimidation from the ruling party or government agencies.

Hun Sen’s Scathing Response

Utilizing the platform of social media, Hun Sen questioned Chhay Eang’s courage, referencing his decision to flee the country in 2017. This moment of exile, according to Hun Sen, served as a contradiction to Chhay Eang’s call for fearlessness amongst opposition politicians.

Chhay Eang Stands His Ground

Undeterred, Chhay Eang defended his stance via another social media post. He asserted that leaders who live in fear of threats from the interior ministry would struggle to gain the trust and support of the public. He argued that integrity and courage are essential to political leadership.

Criticism and Opposition

The discourse attracted criticism from Seun Sam, a policy researcher at the Royal Academy of Cambodia. Sam took issue with Chhay Eang’s encouragement for opposition members to dismiss the ministry’s instructions while he himself remained in self-exile. He argued that opposition members residing in Cambodia are law-abiding and should respect the ministry’s role in enforcing laws.

Furthering the debate, the opposition Candlelight Party made a statement distancing itself from individuals convicted of crimes or felonies, emphasizing their independent decision-making process. This was seen as a response to the comments made by both Chhay Eang and Hun Sen.

Ministry’s Warning Ahead of Senate Election

In a related development, the Ministry of the Interior issued a warning to all political parties to adhere to the political party law in anticipation of the upcoming 5th Senate election. This move follows former opposition leader Sam Rainsy’s urge for three political parties to violate Cambodian law.

Cambodia Law Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

