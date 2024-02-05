Humza Yousaf Criticizes Alex Salmond's Actions Against SNP

Humza Yousaf, a prominent figure of the Scottish National Party (SNP), has publicly expressed his disillusionment with the actions of the party's former leader, Alex Salmond, on The Rest is Politics podcast. Yousaf, who once revered Salmond, finds himself grappling with the latter's consistent attempts to undermine the SNP, a movement they both fervently support.

Yousaf's Disappointment with Salmond's Tactics

Yousaf accused Salmond, who now helms the Alba Party, of persistently criticizing the SNP, a strategy he deems as detrimental to Scotland's independence movement. He had envisioned Salmond adopting the role of an elder statesman, imparting wisdom and bolstering the SNP, rather than becoming its adversary.

However, Salmond's relentless critiques, not just of the party but of Yousaf personally, have left the SNP member feeling deeply saddened.

Concerns Over Nicola Sturgeon's Leadership

Yousaf also addressed the challenges faced by the current SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, expressing his worry and sympathy for her situation. Sturgeon's leadership has been marred by a police investigation into party finances and criticisms over the erasure of WhatsApp messages during the pandemic. Despite these hurdles, Yousaf staunchly defends Sturgeon, maintaining that she has consistently prioritized the welfare of the public.

Salmond's Counter-Arguments

In response, Salmond refuted Yousaf's accusations, pointing out that a proposed meeting to discuss the independence cause never materialized, suggesting interference from Yousaf's advisers. He also lambasted the SNP's leadership for prioritizing contentious policies over the independence campaign.

Simultaneously, Salmond promotes the Alba Party's blueprint for advancing the independence movement. He urges Yousaf to support a proposed referendum on independence powers for the Scottish Parliament, deeming it a progressive step towards their shared goal.