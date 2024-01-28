International Outcry Over Human Rights Abuses in Jammu and Kashmir

The human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir has taken centre stage, with widespread allegations of abuses by Indian authorities. Organizations including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the United Nations Human Rights Council, along with individual scholars, have spotlighted issues such as torture, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary detention under contentious laws like the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA). They argue that these laws endow security forces with excessive power and immunity, thereby impeding legal recourse and accountability for human rights abuses.

In a significant shift in discourse, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will hear grievances about rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir from February 7 to 9 in Srinagar. This comes after the NHRC was empowered to deal with rights issues in the Union Territory (UT) following the abolition of the State Human Rights Commission. The NHRC, extending its jurisdiction to Jammu and Kashmir, is inviting complaints regarding alleged rights violations for an open public hearing.

International Outcry

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has issued a report detailing these concerns and recommending an international investigation into the allegations. Activists like Professor Zafar Khan, Dr. Farhan Mujahid Chak, and Khurram Parvez call for justice and self-determination for the Kashmiri people, condemning what they perceive as a systematic policy of repression. The U.S. Department of State Country Report also acknowledges instances of police abuse, custodial deaths, and lack of proper judicial review in the region.

The international community has urged India to allow investigations into these allegations and to consider the rights of the Kashmiri people to self-determination in accordance with the UN Charter and international agreements. The escalation of human rights concerns in Jammu and Kashmir has drawn international attention, resulting in a call for transparency, accountability, and justice.