Human Rights

Human Rights Under Siege: Trkiye in Spotlight in Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2024

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
Human Rights Under Siege: Trkiye in Spotlight in Human Rights Watch's World Report 2024

In the wake of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election in 2023, Trkiye (Turkey) has been caught in a tumultuous storm of judicial power struggles and politicized court decisions, as outlined in Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2024. The report casts a spotlight on the mounting concerns regarding the rule of law, human rights, and media freedom in Trkiye’s centennial year, a year that should have been a celebration of progress and unity.

Media Censorship and Judicial Independence in Question

Trkiye’s media landscape in 2023 was dominated by censorship, with independent outlets frequently subjected to fines and prosecutions. The independence of the judiciary was called into question, particularly after the Court of Cassation upheld the convictions of prominent human rights defenders, including Osman Kavala. Notably, the court refused to release a newly elected parliament member from prison, openly defying both the European Court of Human Rights and the Constitutional Court.

Heightened Police Brutality and Politicized Detentions

Post-election Trkiye also witnessed an alarming rise in police brutality, especially in the aftermath of earthquakes. The continued detention of Kurdish politicians and the escalated deportations of refugees and migrants further intensified the political climate, raising critical questions about the state’s commitment to human rights and international law.

Human Rights Erosion: A Cause for Global Concern

Hugh Williamson, Human Rights Watch’s director for Europe and Central Asia, emphasized the erosion of human rights and rule of law in Trkiye. The report, which covers more than 100 countries, also reflects on broader global human rights issues, selective outrage, and transactional diplomacy. However, it also notes some hopeful signs for upholding human rights obligations, offering a glimmer of hope amid the brewing storm.

Human Rights Politics Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

