Human Rights NGOs Urge Lithuanian President to Reject Defence Minister Nominee Over Far-Right Views

More than 20 non-governmental organisations and associations dedicated to human rights have voiced their concerns to President Gitanas Nausėda, urging him not to confirm Laurynas Kasčiūnas as Lithuania's next defence minister. Citing Kasčiūnas' far-right affiliations and anti-human rights stance, these entities argue that his potential appointment could undermine Lithuania's commitment to human rights and societal unity.

Advertisment

A Controversial Candidate

Laurynas Kasčiūnas, currently the head of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence (NSGK), has come under fire for his views and past actions, which include opposition to LGBTQ+ rights and affiliations with extreme nationalist groups. His invitation to politicians from Germany's far-right AfD party to the Lithuanian parliament in 2018 has been particularly criticized, though Kasčiūnas later admitted that it was a mistake. These actions, according to the NGOs, empower radical views in society, making Lithuania more vulnerable to external threats.

Response to the Appeal

Advertisment

In response to the appeal, Kasčiūnas dismissed the criticism as coming from 'left-wing organisations' and emphasized his focus on national defence rather than human rights. His stance has sparked a debate on whether an individual with such views can effectively unite the country in its defence efforts, especially against the backdrop of external threats such as those posed by Putin's regime. Critics argue that appointing Kasčiūnas could normalize extremist ideologies, posing a risk to national security and democratic values.

Implications of the Appointment

The appeal against Kasčiūnas' appointment highlights a broader concern about the influence of far-right ideologies in politics and their impact on human rights and national security. If President Nausėda approves Kasčiūnas' candidacy, the signatory organizations have vowed to initiate a no-confidence procedure in parliament, indicating the strong opposition he faces. This situation underscores the importance of carefully considering the values and beliefs of individuals nominated for key government positions, especially those related to national defence.

As Lithuania stands at a crossroads, the decision on whether to appoint Laurynas Kasčiūnas as defence minister will not only affect the country's defence strategy but also reflect its commitment to human rights and democratic principles. The controversy surrounding Kasčiūnas serves as a reminder of the need for a delicate balance between ensuring national security and upholding the values that define a democratic society.