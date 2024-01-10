Human Rights Commission's Silence on Violations Sparks Outrage

In a recent development that has raised eyebrows and sparked off debates, the New Heritage Party, a prominent political entity, has expressed its deep disappointment and surprise at the silence of the Human Rights Commission. The issue at hand are the alleged human rights violations committed by state agents, a matter of grave concern that the commission has so far refrained from addressing.

The Unsettling Silence

Expected to be the voice of advocacy and protection for the fundamental rights of individuals, the Human Rights Commission’s lack of response has stirred up concerns not only within the New Heritage Party but presumably also among the public. The silence has raised questions about the Commission's effectiveness in fulfilling its role of safeguarding human rights within the state, and its commitment to the cause.

A Deep Dive into the Crisis

The focus of this growing concern is the human rights situation in Balochistan. Persistent abuses such as enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the suppression of dissent by governmental forces have created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the region. The lack of transparency, accountability, and access to justice for victims further compounds these issues, casting a long and disheartening shadow over the civilian population of Balochistan.

The Larger Picture

Adding fuel to the fire is the disproportionate representation of Baloch people in Pakistan's institutions, a fact that threatens to ignite tensions and potentially lead to historical repeats, akin to the events that precipitated the establishment of Bangladesh. The global community, too, comes under the scanner for its silence and oversight of the human rights abuses suffered by the Baloch people for over seven decades.

In the face of such disturbing realities, the silence of the Human Rights Commission is all the more alarming. It is not merely about taking a stand; it becomes a question of fulfilling a responsibility, of upholding the sanctity of human rights, and of ensuring justice where it is most needed.