Hulu's 'Hillary' Documentary Series: A Deep Dive into the Monica Lewinsky Scandal

Unpacking the layers of a political saga that shook America, 'Hillary,' a documentary series now streaming on Hulu, delves into the life, political career, and personal trials of Hillary Clinton. The series uncovers the multifaceted narrative of her unsuccessful presidential race in 2016, with a major focus on the infamous Monica Lewinsky scandal involving her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

The Scandal That Shaped a Presidency

From the heart of the scandal, the series brings forth candid reflections from Bill Clinton on his affair with Monica Lewinsky. The then 49-year-old President acknowledges the irresponsible risk he took, expressing deep regret for the distress caused to his family and the nation. He admits to using the affair as an escape mechanism, a means to cope with the overwhelming pressures and anxieties of his presidency.

A Family in the Eye of the Storm

Hillary Clinton shares her heart-wrenching experience upon discovering the affair. She talks about the profound devastation she felt and the difficult challenge of explaining the situation to their daughter, Chelsea. Throughout the series, the Clintons reveal the intense personal struggle they faced amid the political turmoil.

From Scandal to Impeachment

The Monica Lewinsky scandal, which erupted in 1998, led to Bill Clinton's impeachment by the House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. The Senate later acquitted him, but the scandal left an indelible mark on his presidency. Bill Clinton recognizes the gravity of his errors and how they have shaped him into a different individual today.

Repercussions and Reflections

The series also explores the negative impact the scandal had on Hillary Clinton's reputation. Monica Lewinsky's advocacy work after the scandal is highlighted, as well as public reactions to Bill Clinton's recent admission that the affair was a way to relieve his anxieties. The 'Hillary' series offers a riveting examination of one of the most controversial periods in American political history.