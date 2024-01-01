HRDC Slams Malawi Opposition for Failing to Check Tonse Alliance Government

Malawi’s Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has issued a strong critique of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), accusing them of failing to perform their role as a check and balance to the Tonse Alliance government. The DPP has been hamstrung by internal leadership struggles since losing power in 2020, particularly between the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa, and his party leader, Peter Mutharika.

Internal Conflicts Diminish Opposition’s Effectiveness

According to HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence, these internal conflicts within the DPP have diverted focus from the governance responsibilities of the opposition party, thereby undermining its ability to hold the government accountable. The HRDC has urged the opposition to set aside personal disputes and concentrate on the country’s governance issues.

HRDC Accuses Government of Socio-Economic Failures

Alongside its critique of the opposition, the HRDC also condemned the Tonse Alliance government for a number of socio-economic failures. The coalition called for swift action to rectify the mismanagement of the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) and to address the issue of food insecurity. Moreover, the HRDC emphasized the importance of prioritizing the needs of poor families, restoring civil liberties, and maintaining transparency in dealing with the country’s economic challenges.

Government and Opposition Defend Their Records

In response to the HRDC’s criticisms, both the government and the opposition defended their respective records. Nankhumwa’s spokesperson, Ralph Jooma, defended the opposition’s performance, assigning blame for the country’s problems to the government. On the other hand, Minister of Information and Digitisation, Moses Kunkuyu, defended the Tonse Alliance’s three-year tenure, citing improvements in social programs, infrastructure, and responses to crises as evidence of their successful governance.

Assessing the State of Malawi’s Governance

George Chaima, a governance expert, portrayed the DPP as a weak opposition, asserting that its internal fights have significantly compromised its effectiveness. As the Tonse Alliance marked its third year in power, it faced mounting criticism for poor leadership and the escalating cost of living. Observers are keenly watching the political landscape, with the opposition’s ability to overcome internal conflicts and the government’s response to socio-economic challenges likely to shape the future of Malawi’s governance.