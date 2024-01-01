HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan

In a recent statement, Munizae Jahangir, Co-Chair of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), voiced her deep concerns over the current state of the electoral environment in Pakistan. She stressed on the crucial need for transparent and credible elections, calling upon the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to play a proactive role in ensuring this.

Concerns Over Electoral Manipulation

Jahangir, accompanied by Farhatullah Babar, highlighted the potential lack of credibility that would haunt a government coming into power under the current conditions. They pointed out the ongoing instances of alleged electoral rigging, such as unwarranted arrests of individuals submitting nomination papers. Such practices, they warned, would not only undermine public trust in the electoral system but could also precipitate chaos.

Declining Human Rights Situation

The HRCP has raised alarms about the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan, specifically pointing out targeted actions against a certain political party. The commission is particularly concerned about the compromised state of human rights in the country, with Jahangir expressing worry over the blatant manipulation of the electoral process and the mass expulsion of vulnerable Afghan refugees and asylum seekers.

Call to Action

The HRCP has called for the immediate implementation of Supreme Court judgments and the protection of civic spaces ahead of the national election. They have emphasized the need for transparency, without which the integrity of the electoral process stands compromised. The organization also suggests a brief postponement of the upcoming elections to guarantee a peaceful environment, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.