en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:39 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan

In a recent statement, Munizae Jahangir, Co-Chair of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), voiced her deep concerns over the current state of the electoral environment in Pakistan. She stressed on the crucial need for transparent and credible elections, calling upon the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to play a proactive role in ensuring this.

Concerns Over Electoral Manipulation

Jahangir, accompanied by Farhatullah Babar, highlighted the potential lack of credibility that would haunt a government coming into power under the current conditions. They pointed out the ongoing instances of alleged electoral rigging, such as unwarranted arrests of individuals submitting nomination papers. Such practices, they warned, would not only undermine public trust in the electoral system but could also precipitate chaos.

Declining Human Rights Situation

The HRCP has raised alarms about the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan, specifically pointing out targeted actions against a certain political party. The commission is particularly concerned about the compromised state of human rights in the country, with Jahangir expressing worry over the blatant manipulation of the electoral process and the mass expulsion of vulnerable Afghan refugees and asylum seekers.

Call to Action

The HRCP has called for the immediate implementation of Supreme Court judgments and the protection of civic spaces ahead of the national election. They have emphasized the need for transparency, without which the integrity of the electoral process stands compromised. The organization also suggests a brief postponement of the upcoming elections to guarantee a peaceful environment, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

0
Human Rights Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister

By Wojciech Zylm

John Pilger: A Beacon of Truth in Journalism Passes Away at 84

By Geeta Pillai

Judiciary Urged to Expedite Court Cases Amidst Crucial Legal Discourses

By BNN Correspondents

Maina Njenga Decries Arrest of Innocent Youths, Accuses Government of Political Witch Hunt

By Israel Ojoko

West Bank Under Transformation: The Implications of Israeli Policies ...
@Human Rights · 2 hours
West Bank Under Transformation: The Implications of Israeli Policies ...
heart comment 0
Gaza Crisis Deepens: Israel’s Resource Halt Displaces Over 250,000

By Momen Zellmi

Gaza Crisis Deepens: Israel's Resource Halt Displaces Over 250,000
Malta’s Parliamentary Ombudsman Advocates for Good Administration, Proposes National Human Rights Institution

By BNN Correspondents

Malta's Parliamentary Ombudsman Advocates for Good Administration, Proposes National Human Rights Institution
The Human Cost Behind the Perilous ‘Donkey’ Route: A Tale of Desperation and Grief

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Human Cost Behind the Perilous 'Donkey' Route: A Tale of Desperation and Grief
Ugandan Activist Challenges President Over Karamoja Iron Sheets Scandal

By Israel Ojoko

Ugandan Activist Challenges President Over Karamoja Iron Sheets Scandal
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping Declares 'Reunification' with Taiwan Inevitable in New Year's Address
30 seconds
Xi Jinping Declares 'Reunification' with Taiwan Inevitable in New Year's Address
Jerick McKinnon Rises to the Occasion in Chiefs' Wild Card Win
55 seconds
Jerick McKinnon Rises to the Occasion in Chiefs' Wild Card Win
Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements
2 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements
Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority Teams Up With Local Organizations For Environmental Stewardship
2 mins
Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority Teams Up With Local Organizations For Environmental Stewardship
Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives
3 mins
Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health
5 mins
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
7 mins
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
7 mins
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
8 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
9 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
31 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
33 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app