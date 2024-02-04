How a Republican Win in 2024 Could Reshape SEC's Stance on Cryptocurrency

A Republican victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election could potentially reshape the cryptocurrency industry, with speculation heightened if former President Donald Trump assumes the reins. This possible shift in party control could lead to significant changes at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Anticipation of Change in the SEC

Traditionally, with a change in administration, the SEC chairman resigns, allowing for a new appointee who aligns with the President's party. The current SEC chairman, Gary Gensler, has a term ending in 2026. However, should a Republican win the 2024 election, it is expected that he might resign. This tradition was previously upheld by Jay Clayton, Trump's appointee, who resigned following the 2020 election.

Unprecedented Scenarios

If Trump wins and Gensler resists this norm, it would mark an unprecedented scenario, as no President has historically had to remove an SEC chairman 'with cause' during a management change. The potential for such a situation amplifies the uncertainty surrounding the future of cryptocurrency regulation and litigation under a Republican administration.

Impact on Cryptocurrency Regulation

A Republican-led SEC could possibly adopt a different stance on cryptocurrency regulation. With an anticipated surge in litigation against crypto firms by the end of the year, a Republican majority could lean towards a more favorable resolution of cases for the industry. This might involve dismissing cases that conflict with existing securities law or settling on reasonable terms.

Hester Peirce, a current SEC member who is more favorable towards crypto, could potentially play a significant role in steering the commission's approach to cryptocurrency regulation if she becomes interim President of the SEC. The potential impact of a Republican win on the SEC's stance towards cryptocurrency, particularly central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), cannot be overlooked, as it might significantly influence the future landscape of the crypto industry.