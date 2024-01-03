en English
Investments

How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
The political landscape in America often sways the direction of the stock market, and the potential shift in power could present significant changes for investors. The approval ratings of President Joe Biden have dipped below 40%, sparking speculation that a Republican may secure the presidency in 2025. This potential shift could impact various sectors, including oil, banking, and defense, influencing the trajectory of stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM), JPMorgan (JPM), and the Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD).

The Looming Oil Dilemma

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution, endorsed by the current administration, forebodes a decrease in oil demand, shaking the foundations of companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM). However, a Republican presidency could disrupt this trend. Known for eliminating tax breaks and enacting policies favoring oil, a Republican administration might slow down the EV adoption, potentially bolstering XOM stock.

Banking Regulations and JPMorgan

The Basel III rules, set to increase the Tier 1 equity capital that banks need to hold, will invariably impact banking giants such as JPMorgan (JPM). If a Republican president were to take office, these regulations might be eased, likely giving a significant boost to JPM’s financial performance.

Defense Stocks and the Global X Defense Tech ETF

The Biden administration’s support for the Ukraine War and provision of weapons to Israel indicate a different stance from the Republicans, who historically favor funding high-tech military projects. This suggests that defense stocks like the Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) could surge under a Republican presidency.

As 2024 unfolds, investors need to keep a close eye on the political climate and its potential impacts on the stock market. The sectors that each party supports could significantly influence the trajectory of certain stocks, underscoring the importance of understanding the interplay between politics and the economy.

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

