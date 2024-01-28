Houthi Attacks in Red Sea Disrupt European Food Trade

Since November, the Red Sea, a critical artery of global trade, has become a hotspot for Houthi attacks on cargo ships. These attacks have not only raised concerns amongst Western and European nations about the stability of energy supplies, but also about the potential repercussions on food shipments worldwide.

Implications on Food Trade

These assaults have significantly disrupted the trade of fruits and vegetables from Europe to the Middle East. With companies forced to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, transportation delays of up to three weeks have become the new norm. This rerouting not only incurs a delay but also raises the probability of spoilage of perishable goods.

Economic Impact

The rerouting has led to a considerable surge in shipping costs, often as high as five times the usual rate. Marco Forgione, from the Institute of Export and International Trade, has highlighted that the unrest in the Red Sea is threatening the delivery of various European food products, including meat, cereals, tea, and coffee.

Concerns in Southern Europe

The largest agricultural lobby in Italy, Legacoop Agroalimentare, has voiced concerns over keeping food products fresh during the extended sea voyages. Southern European countries such as Italy, Greece, and Cyprus, whose exports to the Middle East and Asia are now facing severe delays, are most affected. The situation endangers goods worth billions of euros.

The Houthi Factor

Since November 19, the Houthi group has targeted over 33 ships with ballistic missiles and other weapons, contributing to global shipping disruptions and inflation fears. The attacks have also intensified concerns about the stability of the Middle East amidst the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

These attacks on shipping, an underpinning of global trade, are a stark reminder of the delicate balance on which our interconnected world operates. As the situation escalates, global leaders are left grappling with a crisis that could reshape the world's trade and economic landscape.