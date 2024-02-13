Housing Shakeup: Planning Reforms and Dispute Rule Changes Spark Concerns

Housing Secretary Michael Gove's recent announcement of a housing shakeup, which includes planning reforms allowing homeowners to build bigger extensions without planning permission, has sparked widespread concern among surveyors and property lawyers. The proposed changes, which could lead to disputes between neighbours over property boundaries and construction work, have raised questions about the potential erosion of existing laws protecting homeowners from damage caused by their neighbours' construction projects.

A Shift in Permitted Development Rights

In a move that could significantly impact the housing landscape, Michael Gove has announced plans to reform permitted development rights, enabling homeowners to construct larger extensions without seeking planning permission. This announcement, made on February 13, 2024, is part of a broader housing shakeup aimed at increasing property development and addressing the ongoing housing crisis.

Concerns Over Neighbour Disputes and Property Rights

While the proposed changes have been welcomed by some homeowners eager to expand their living spaces, surveyors and property lawyers have expressed concerns that the reforms could lead to an increase in disputes between neighbours. Kitchen extensions encroaching on garden fences and loft conversions casting shadows over back gardens are just a few examples of potential conflicts that may arise as a result of the new rules.

Furthermore, the reforms could undermine existing laws that protect homeowners from damage caused by their neighbours' construction work. As the government consultation on these proposals remains open until April 9, stakeholders are urged to voice their opinions and engage in discussions to ensure a balanced approach that considers the rights and concerns of all parties involved.

Housing Dispute Rule Changes: A Call for Fairness and Clarity

In other housing news, a recent report by the People's Parity Project has highlighted a significant correlation between judges' prior legal experiences and eviction rulings in Connecticut's housing courts. The study found that judges with backgrounds in legal aid and plaintiffs litigation tended to provide more favourable outcomes for tenants, while judges with corporate or prosecutorial backgrounds favoured landlords.

In response to these findings, the report emphasizes the importance of addressing disparities in eviction outcomes, promoting greater diversity on the bench, and prioritizing pro-people legal experiences to create a more equitable housing court system.

Additionally, a Senate Bill introduced in the Colorado Legislature, SB 24-106, proposes significant changes in housing dispute rule changes. The bill addresses issues such as creating a true right to repair for construction professionals, requiring homeowner consent before an HOA can bring a claim, setting actual damage requirements for implied warranty and negligence claims based on building code violations, and clarifying associational standing under Colorado's Common Interest Ownership Act. The proposed changes aim to provide clarity, fairness, and restrictions on construction defect litigation.

In the world of housing, today's news paints a picture of change and adaptation, as well as the ongoing struggle for fairness and clarity in dispute resolution. As the housing landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial for all stakeholders to remain informed and engaged in the conversations that shape the future of our homes and communities.