Housing Minister Dangiwa Takes Stand Against Corrupt Developers, Vows Penalties

In a significant move to combat real estate fraud, Housing and Urban Development Minister Ahmed Dangiwa has issued a stark warning against developers engaging in deceptive practices. Speaking at the inauguration of Project Broadfield in Abuja, Dangiwa highlighted the government's determination to safeguard consumer rights and uphold quality standards in housing projects.

With incidents of real estate fraud on the rise, Dangiwa's announcement comes as a relief to many. He specifically addressed the issue of developers collecting payments off-plan, only to dupe buyers later. The minister revealed plans for a collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to enforce accountability and protect citizens from fraudulent activities in the housing sector. This partnership signifies a robust approach to tackling one of the industry's most pressing issues.

Aligning with National Development Goals

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, as Dangiwa notes, places a high priority on housing as a crucial aspect of national development. The launch of the DME Group's estate project is a testament to the government's commitment to sustainable urban development.

DME Group CEO Olumayowa Olurishe announced ambitious plans to deliver at least 700 homes by 2027, aiming to position the company among Nigeria's top luxury home providers by 2032. This initiative aligns with the government's vision and demonstrates a shared commitment to improving the real estate landscape in Nigeria.

Appeal for Fair Pricing in Construction

During the event, former senator Mohammed Jibrilla made a poignant appeal to developers regarding the pricing of building materials.

He urged the industry to consider Nigerians' economic challenges and refrain from pegging prices to the dollar, especially for locally sourced materials like sand and water. Jibrilla's appeal underscores the broader call for ethical practices within the real estate sector, emphasizing the need for affordability and fairness.