House Votes Against Biden’s EV Charger ‘Buy America’ Waiver

The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted against a waiver issued by the Biden administration, which allowed federal funds to be allocated to electric vehicle (EV) chargers not manufactured from U.S.-sourced steel and iron. This decision has stirred a political storm, with divergent views emerging from both sides of the aisle.

Vote Against the Waiver

The vote saw a slim victory for the opposition, with 209 against the waiver and 198 in favor. Two Democrats, Jared Golden of Maine and Donald Davis of North Carolina, sided with the Republicans, while two Republicans, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Tom McClintock of California, voted against the measure with Democrats. The waiver’s detractors argued that it essentially funnels U.S. federal dollars into bolstering foreign industries.

Senate and White House Stance

While the Senate echoed the House’s sentiment by passing a resolution to revoke the waiver, the White House’s stance is anticipated to differ. The Biden administration has previously declared that this resolution threatens to undermine U.S. manufacturing of EV chargers. Without the waiver, the chargers would fall under a general Reagan-era exemption from ‘Buy America’ requirements that usually apply to most manufactured goods. Some Republicans have called for the repeal of this 1983 waiver to close the present loophole.

Understanding the Waiver

The controversial waiver was first issued by the Biden administration in 2021, allowing certain EV chargers to forego the Buy American provisions for infrastructure projects, on the condition that the chargers are assembled in the U.S. This provision generally requires iron and steel used in federally funded infrastructure projects to be domestically produced. However, the administration’s waiver has met with criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, leading to the current political impasse.