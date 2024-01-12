en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

House Votes Against Biden’s EV Charger ‘Buy America’ Waiver

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
House Votes Against Biden’s EV Charger ‘Buy America’ Waiver

The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted against a waiver issued by the Biden administration, which allowed federal funds to be allocated to electric vehicle (EV) chargers not manufactured from U.S.-sourced steel and iron. This decision has stirred a political storm, with divergent views emerging from both sides of the aisle.

Vote Against the Waiver

The vote saw a slim victory for the opposition, with 209 against the waiver and 198 in favor. Two Democrats, Jared Golden of Maine and Donald Davis of North Carolina, sided with the Republicans, while two Republicans, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Tom McClintock of California, voted against the measure with Democrats. The waiver’s detractors argued that it essentially funnels U.S. federal dollars into bolstering foreign industries.

Senate and White House Stance

While the Senate echoed the House’s sentiment by passing a resolution to revoke the waiver, the White House’s stance is anticipated to differ. The Biden administration has previously declared that this resolution threatens to undermine U.S. manufacturing of EV chargers. Without the waiver, the chargers would fall under a general Reagan-era exemption from ‘Buy America’ requirements that usually apply to most manufactured goods. Some Republicans have called for the repeal of this 1983 waiver to close the present loophole.

Understanding the Waiver

The controversial waiver was first issued by the Biden administration in 2021, allowing certain EV chargers to forego the Buy American provisions for infrastructure projects, on the condition that the chargers are assembled in the U.S. This provision generally requires iron and steel used in federally funded infrastructure projects to be domestically produced. However, the administration’s waiver has met with criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, leading to the current political impasse.

0
Automotive Politics United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
4 mins ago
China Ascends as World's Largest Car Exporter: Analyzing Global Auto Industry Implications
In a significant shift in the global automotive landscape, China has become the world’s largest exporter of automobiles, overtaking Japan in 2023. The country’s production and sales soared past 30 million units for the first time, marking a historic milestone in China’s automotive journey. China’s Rise to the Top China’s ascendancy in the arena of
China Ascends as World's Largest Car Exporter: Analyzing Global Auto Industry Implications
Porsche Macan EV Sets New Standards in Highway Range Test
1 hour ago
Porsche Macan EV Sets New Standards in Highway Range Test
Unprovoked Firearm Incident at NSW Medical Center; Preview of 2024's Hottest Supercar
2 hours ago
Unprovoked Firearm Incident at NSW Medical Center; Preview of 2024's Hottest Supercar
North Texas Gears Up for Winter: Auto Repair Shops and AAA Offer Crucial Guidance
28 mins ago
North Texas Gears Up for Winter: Auto Repair Shops and AAA Offer Crucial Guidance
HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction
1 hour ago
HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction
Asiastar Gears Up to Enter Australian Commercial Vehicle Market with New Electric Vans
1 hour ago
Asiastar Gears Up to Enter Australian Commercial Vehicle Market with New Electric Vans
Latest Headlines
World News
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
5 mins
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
10 mins
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
UK Prime Minister Sanctions Pre-Election Talks: A Signal of an Impending General Election?
11 mins
UK Prime Minister Sanctions Pre-Election Talks: A Signal of an Impending General Election?
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
12 mins
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike
14 mins
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
14 mins
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
18 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
19 mins
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
19 mins
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app