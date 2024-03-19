House Urges Senate Vote on Economic Charter Change Before President Marcos' SONA

Members of the House of Representatives are intensifying their call for the Senate to deliberate and vote on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, emphasizing the economic charter change's critical importance ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July 2023. This push comes as the House is on the verge of passing its version of the economic charter change, Resolution of Both Houses No. 7, aiming to reshape foreign investment regulations in key sectors.

Accelerating Economic Reform

The proposed economic charter changes, encapsulated in Resolutions of Both Houses No. 6 and 7, seek to amend the 1987 Constitution to allow Congress greater flexibility in setting foreign investment limits across various sectors, including public utilities, education, and advertising. The House's swift action on these resolutions underscores a collective urgency to bolster the Philippine economy by attracting more foreign investment and stimulating growth. However, the progress in the Senate remains stalled, with the measure yet to advance beyond a subcommittee.

Despite the delay, House Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin remains hopeful, urging the Senate to expedite its review and approval process. The importance of these economic reforms, coupled with the legislative calendar's constraints, lends a sense of urgency to the House's appeal. The Senate's action—or lack thereof—on RBH No. 6 is positioned as a pivotal moment for economic policy reform in the Philippines, with potential long-term impacts on the nation's investment landscape.

Looking Ahead to the SONA

As President Marcos Jr.'s SONA approaches, the window for legislative action narrows, spotlighting the Senate's response to the House's call for action on economic charter change. The outcome of this legislative effort will not only shape the President's address but also signal the government's commitment to economic reform and openness to foreign investment. With the legislative clock ticking, anticipation builds over whether the Senate will heed the House's call and prioritize the economic charter change before the national spotlight turns to the SONA.