House Speaker Mike Johnson Urges White House to Act on Immigration and Border Security

In a compelling inaugural floor speech delivered three months after assuming leadership, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson put the spotlight on the pressing issues of undocumented immigration and border security. The Republican from Louisiana underscored not only the moral, but also the constitutional and common-sense imperatives to address these matters. Johnson's stance was unequivocal: tackling undocumented immigration and bolstering border security should, in his view, constitute good policy and, ergo, good politics.

Johnson's Critique of Existing Policies

Johnson leveled a critique at the Senate’s bipartisan immigration deal, advocating instead for more transformative policy changes to mitigate the border crisis. He urged President Biden to wield executive authority to combat illegal immigration, accusing the president and the Homeland Security Secretary of being the architects of the current predicament. Johnson accentuated the constraints on the president's ability to seal the border and the overwhelmed immigration court system, underlining the need for stricter limits and augmented resources for immigration enforcement.

A Call for White House Action

Johnson's Warning of a Clear and Present Danger

Johnson warned of a clear and present danger to the nation owing to the migrant crisis at the southern border. He spotlighted the overwhelming number of illegal immigrants, record-breaking border crossings, escalating deaths due to fentanyl overdoses, and trafficking of vulnerable women and children by Mexican cartels. Johnson also criticized the policy of releasing migrants into the country on humanitarian parole to await court hearings that might not occur for years. He drew attention to the large proportion of migrants released into the U.S. and the rollback of Trump administration policies that allowed the immediate expulsion of some migrants and compelled others to await their asylum court dates in Mexico. Johnson referred to the financial gains of cartels trafficking migrants as 'absolute madness', imploring the President for immediate action.