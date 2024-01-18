Speaker Mike Johnson Denies Coercion, Blames Biden for Border Crisis

In an appearance on FNC's "The Ingraham Angle", House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) brought clarity to recent speculations regarding a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House. Johnson, firmly dismissing claims of being coerced into agreeing with a pre-drafted border deal, spoke candidly about his one-on-one with the President concerning the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.

Johnson's Bold Stance

Johnson emphasized that he had not been strong-armed by either the President or Senate GOP. He maintained that he was yet to review the text of the immigration proposal in question. While underscoring the urgency of border security, Johnson alleged that the President's actions have precipitated a catastrophe at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Confronting the President

The House Speaker was assertive in his conversation with Biden, stating unequivocally that the President has the authority to rectify the border crisis. Johnson held the President's executive actions responsible for the current predicament, citing documented instances where these decisions exacerbated the crisis. He stressed the fact that the introduction of new laws was not the solution, as Biden already had the means to address the issue.

Biden's Willingness to 'Do Big Things'

Despite the tense exchange, Johnson recalled Biden expressing a willingness to 'do big things on the border.' He urged the President to 'fix the catastrophe' he believes the latter created. The gravity of the situation was further highlighted by Johnson when he mentioned the alarming statistic of 302,000 people crossing the border in December alone.

Johnson's Wider Political Landscape

Johnson's stance on border security extends beyond this particular incident. He has been vocal in his criticism of Biden's decision to remove the terrorist designation on Iran-backed Houthi rebels, calling them an extremist terrorist organization. The Louisiana congressman also expressed skepticism over Senate's negotiations, particularly the tie between border provisions and national security aid. His wider political involvement includes an active role in the ongoing spending negotiations in Congress and his rejection of the Senate's immigration and national security deal.