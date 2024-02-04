House Speaker Mike Johnson Questions President Biden's Autonomy Over Immigration Policies

In a recent Fox Business interview, House Speaker Mike Johnson openly questioned the level of control President Joe Biden has over his administration's decisions, particularly regarding immigration policies. Johnson suggested that Biden's staff may be wielding more influence than expected, potentially making crucial decisions on his behalf.

Johnson's Skepticism and Immigration Policies

Johnson's skepticism stems from his attempts to persuade the President to reinstate the former President Donald Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy and to continue the construction of the border wall. Despite Johnson's effort to elucidate the president's authority, including citing legal provisions to Biden, the president maintains he cannot take executive action without Congressional approval.

Johnson's belief is that Biden's inaction is a result of internal restrictions imposed by his staff, rather than a genuine lack of authority. This theory, if true, casts a shadow over the transparency and autonomy of the president's administration.

The Senate's Ongoing Negotiations and Immigration Policies

The Senate is currently engaged in negotiations for a border deal, which includes additional aid packages to Ukraine. Despite the pressing urgency of the situation, the prospects of this deal passing in the Republican-led House seem bleak. This effectively implies that any significant modifications to immigration policies might not materialize until after the upcoming November elections.

Pressure on Biden and Democrats

Amid this political quagmire, Johnson is applying pressure on President Biden and Democrats to implement stricter immigration policies to regulate the influx of migrants into the country. Aligning himself with former President Trump's demands, Johnson is sidestepping bipartisan legislation and participating in the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Johnson's actions underscore the chaotic situation at the southern border, with statistics revealing a substantial surge in the number of people crossing into the country relative to the Trump administration. The defiance of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is blocking federal government attempts to remove razor wire along the border, adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing immigration issue.