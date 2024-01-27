Speaker Mike Johnson Skeptical of Bipartisan Border Deal

House Speaker Mike Johnson cast doubts on the prospects of a bipartisan border deal currently under negotiation in the Senate, labeling it as 'dead on arrival.' The skepticism stems from leaked information about the border proposals being worked on as part of a supplemental funding measure combining border security with aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Senate Republican leaders hope to secure a deal that can earn the backing of most Senate Republicans, nudging the Republican-controlled House to take up the supplemental funding measure. Despite these efforts, the initiative faces increasing pushback from Republicans aligned with Donald Trump.

Border Deal Faces Opposition

Johnson expressed his concerns about the Senate's expected border deal. If the circulating rumors about the deal's details turn out to be true, it would face a stiff challenge in the House. Alongside this, Johnson revealed that a floor vote on impeaching Mayorkas would be held shortly after the Homeland Security Committee takes up articles of impeachment upon the House's return next week. Johnson has consistently cast doubt on the Senate negotiations, insisting that policies included in the House GOP bill be included in any compromise.

Democratic Lawmakers Weigh Intervention

As Johnson faces potential backlash from conservative hardliners within his party, Democratic lawmakers are considering steps to protect him. Johnson recently went against his far-right members to prevent a shutdown and has yet to fully close the door to a bipartisan deal on Ukraine aid and immigration policy changes. House Democrats are currently debating whether to step in and save Johnson from a far-right rebellion. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is also advocating forcefully for the yet-to-be-revealed border deal during a meeting with the President.

Lead Republican Negotiator's Stance

The lead Republican negotiator has also shared his perspectives on the bipartisan border deal. With concerns about undermining former President Trump and the uncertainty surrounding the potential deal, the negotiation strategy remains a complex issue. The legislative text and the dynamics of the negotiation strategy are under scrutiny, with various Republican senators offering their perspectives on the matter.