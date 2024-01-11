en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

House Speaker Mike Johnson Criticizes Hunter Biden’s Presence at Contempt Hearing

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:46 am EST
House Speaker Mike Johnson Criticizes Hunter Biden’s Presence at Contempt Hearing

In a riveting development, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has voiced his displeasure at Hunter Biden’s unexpected appearance at a contempt of Congress hearing. The spectacle, regarded by many as a mere photo opportunity, has stirred the political cauldron, highlighting the ongoing discord between Congress and Hunter Biden. The latter, a perennial figure in numerous controversies and investigations, is under the legislative scanner for alleged non-compliance with a congressional subpoena.

“Oh boy. [Hunter Biden’s] back. … I don’t know why Hunter’s here. He wants another photo op, but he is not complying with that subpoena.” Speaker Johnson said.

Republican-Led Oversight and Judiciary Committees Advance Resolutions

Hunter Biden finds himself in murky waters as the Republican-led House Oversight and Judiciary Committees advance resolutions recommending his criminal indictment for contempt of Congress. Biden’s refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas has led to this sharp escalation. The situation is further complicated by his surprise appearance at the contempt hearing, which has led to a flurry of accusations and counter-accusations from both Democrats and Republicans. The legal scrutiny Hunter Biden is currently facing adds another layer of complexity to the proceedings.

Contempt Charges and A Political Frenzy

As Hunter Biden faces contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena, his sudden appearance in the front row during the debate has sparked a political frenzy. The reactions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been mixed, while the potential consequences of the contempt referral loom large. In the midst of this, Hunter Biden has publicly defended his business affairs, adding fuel to the fire.

Deposition Dispute and Mike Johnson’s Criticism

The formal recommendation for the full House to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena has resulted in votes cast along party lines. Hunter Biden’s unexpected visit to attend the committee meetings and the ensuing back-and-forth regarding his testimony has further deepened the rift between him and House Republicans. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s statements reflect this ongoing dispute and his criticism of Hunter Biden’s presence at the contempt hearing is palpable.

0
Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Fierce Debate Between Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Reveals Deep-Seated Differences
On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, a fiery debate unfolded between two promising Republican candidates. Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, and former U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley, engaged in a heated exchange over their political records and policies. The candidates attacked each other’s stances, revealing deep-seated differences within the Republican party. Accusations and Denials DeSantis leveled
Fierce Debate Between Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Reveals Deep-Seated Differences
DeSantis and Haley Clash in Heated Pre-Iowa Caucus Debate Showdown
8 mins ago
DeSantis and Haley Clash in Heated Pre-Iowa Caucus Debate Showdown
Netanyahu Dismisses Gaza Occupation and Promotes Peaceful Future
9 mins ago
Netanyahu Dismisses Gaza Occupation and Promotes Peaceful Future
The Collapse of Biden's Indo-Pacific Trade Initiative: A Setback for U.S. Global Trade Agenda
5 mins ago
The Collapse of Biden's Indo-Pacific Trade Initiative: A Setback for U.S. Global Trade Agenda
Christie Criticizes GOP's Unconditional Support for Trump
7 mins ago
Christie Criticizes GOP's Unconditional Support for Trump
Political Polarization Exposed: South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Violent Attack
8 mins ago
Political Polarization Exposed: South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Violent Attack
Latest Headlines
World News
Fierce Debate Between Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Reveals Deep-Seated Differences
3 mins
Fierce Debate Between Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Reveals Deep-Seated Differences
The Collapse of Biden's Indo-Pacific Trade Initiative: A Setback for U.S. Global Trade Agenda
5 mins
The Collapse of Biden's Indo-Pacific Trade Initiative: A Setback for U.S. Global Trade Agenda
West Coast's No.1 Draftee, Harley Reid, Impresses with Exceptional Talent and Flexibility
5 mins
West Coast's No.1 Draftee, Harley Reid, Impresses with Exceptional Talent and Flexibility
Audiologist Demonstrates Safe and Effective Ear Wax Removal in Revealing YouTube Video
7 mins
Audiologist Demonstrates Safe and Effective Ear Wax Removal in Revealing YouTube Video
Christie Criticizes GOP's Unconditional Support for Trump
7 mins
Christie Criticizes GOP's Unconditional Support for Trump
Political Polarization Exposed: South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Violent Attack
8 mins
Political Polarization Exposed: South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Violent Attack
DeSantis and Haley Clash in Heated Pre-Iowa Caucus Debate Showdown
8 mins
DeSantis and Haley Clash in Heated Pre-Iowa Caucus Debate Showdown
Dockers Coach Optimistic about Key Players' Readiness for Upcoming Season
9 mins
Dockers Coach Optimistic about Key Players' Readiness for Upcoming Season
Rugby Community Mourns the Loss of Legend JPR Williams
9 mins
Rugby Community Mourns the Loss of Legend JPR Williams
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
2 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
3 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
5 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
5 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
6 hours
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
Sri Lanka's Anti-Terrorism Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Anti-Terrorism Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
6 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Princess Anne's Historic Visit to MAS Holdings Marks 75 Years of UK-Sri Lanka Relations
6 hours
Princess Anne's Historic Visit to MAS Holdings Marks 75 Years of UK-Sri Lanka Relations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app