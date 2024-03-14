House Speaker Mike Johnson Confident in Meeting 2024 Government Spending Bill Deadline Amid Bipartisan Support

With the March 22 deadline fast approaching, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) remains optimistic about passing the remaining government spending bills for 2024, signaling a robust bipartisan effort to address key funding issues, including homelessness and education. Johnson's assurance comes at a critical juncture, with significant progress already made in securing funding for vital federal agencies and programs.

Speaker Johnson said, “I believe we're going to meet that deadline. Some very deliberative work has been done.”

Progress in Homelessness and Veterans' Support

Detailed analysis from the National Alliance to End Homelessness highlights the proposed increases in funding within the FY 2024 budget. Specifically, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is set to receive a $418 million boost for its Homeless Assistance Grants account. Additionally, a $45 million allocation will support new vouchers for veterans, youth, and families at risk of homelessness. This financial commitment underscores a bipartisan resolve to tackle homelessness head-on, with both parties recognizing the need for sustained support for HUD and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Shielding Nondefense Spending from Cuts

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) recently provided a crucial update, indicating that nondefense spending will not suffer automatic cuts post-April 30, even if Congress fails to pass the remaining six spending bills. This forecast potentially averts a partial government shutdown and gives Democrats increased leverage in ongoing funding negotiations. President Biden's earlier signing of six out of the 12 annual government funding bills has set a positive precedent, allowing lawmakers to continue their work with less financial pressure.

Education and After-School Programs Awaiting Funding

The passage of six appropriations bills has paved the way for critical funding across various departments, yet the FY 2024 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education spending plan remains in the balance. This next phase is crucial for determining the financial outlook for education and after-school programs, which are eagerly awaiting their funding allocations. The current momentum and bipartisan support in Congress offer a hopeful outlook for these essential services, emphasizing the government's commitment to education and the well-being of its youth.

As the March 22 deadline looms, House Speaker Mike Johnson's confidence reflects a Congress committed to bipartisan collaboration and fiscal responsibility. The potential impacts of these funding decisions are profound, affecting homelessness, veterans' services, education, and more. With careful deliberation and continued bipartisan support, the 2024 government spending bills represent an opportunity for meaningful progress in addressing some of the nation's most pressing challenges.