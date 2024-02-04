House Speaker Excluded from Senate Border Talks, Advocates for H.R. 2

In a pressing revelation, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) voiced his non-involvement in the ongoing bipartisan Senate border talks, despite a prior request for engagement from the House's side. Johnson had proposed that House committee chairmen partake in Senate's negotiation process, a suggestion declined by Senate leadership. They assured Johnson of a 'palatable' proposal for the House, keeping him on the sidelines.

Matters of Border Security and H.R.2

Johnson, who ascended to the Speaker's position in October, advocates for the enforcement of measures detailed in H.R. 2. This legislation, passed by the Republican-majority House last year, aims to tighten the asylum process and bolster surveillance, intending to control regional migration and the undocumented population. However, H.R. 2 has been met with significant resistance from congressional Democrats. This stand-off has led Senate negotiators to seek an alternative compromise on border security to secure Republican support and release aid for Ukraine.

Stalemate as Senate Approaches Recess

As the Senate edges towards a two-week recess, negotiations trudge on without a vote on a border deal. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed his doubts, suggesting that it's unlikely for the Senate to pass H.R. 2. He urged the consideration of alternative approaches to the border security issue.

Johnson's Border Visit and the Urgency of the Situation

In January, Johnson visited the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, where he, along with other Republicans, heard first-hand accounts from border patrol agents about the necessary actions to stem migration inflows. He leveraged this experience to underline the urgency of addressing border security issues. Johnson attributes the current border crisis to policies implemented by President Biden, stoking the fires of urgency in the ongoing border security debate.