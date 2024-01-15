en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

House Speaker Calls for Termination of Federal Employees Protesting U.S. Policy on Gaza

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
House Speaker Calls for Termination of Federal Employees Protesting U.S. Policy on Gaza

In an unprecedented move, House Speaker Mike Johnson has called for the termination of federal employees participating in a planned ‘walkout’ to protest the U.S. policy on Gaza. The announcement has sparked a heated debate about the rights of federal employees to protest government policies while performing their official duties. The proposed ‘walkout’ is a form of demonstration where employees plan to vacate their workplaces at a specified time to express solidarity and protest against a policy.

Details of the Controversy

The controversy stems from a decision by federal workers to express their disapproval of the U.S. government’s position on the conflict between Israel and Palestine, particularly concerning the Gaza Strip. The protest intends to highlight their dissatisfaction with President Biden’s support for Israel’s actions. The group ‘Feds United for Peace’ has expressed frustration with the president’s refusal to send aid to Gaza, contrasting the substantial support given to Israel.

Tensions Escalate

Johnson’s call for termination signifies a stringent approach to dissent within the federal workforce, asserting that such actions are unacceptable for government employees. This stance has caused tensions to rise, with supporters arguing that federal employees must uphold government policy without public dissent. Critics, however, claim that it infringes upon the workers’ rights to free speech and peaceful protest. Johnson’s statement came in response to reports that hundreds of government employees plan to walk out in protest of the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Implications of the Call

This move by Johnson marks the first time Congress has intervened in the widespread dissent within the federal government over the Israel-Hamas war. The protest has drawn attention from conservative media outlets, arguing that the protest violates federal law. Moreover, two U.S. officials resigned in protest of the administration’s pro-Israel stance, adding more fuel to the fire. Johnson’s hardline stance sets a precedent for dealing with dissent within the federal workforce, with potential implications for the rights and responsibilities of government employees.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Pro-Israel Rally in Trafalgar Square Marks 100 Days of Conflict
In a display of solidarity, thousands of supporters rallied together in London’s Trafalgar Square, marking 100 days since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict. This pro-Israel rally saw the energetic waving of Israeli flags and fervent chants demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas. Among the attendees was former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, a
Pro-Israel Rally in Trafalgar Square Marks 100 Days of Conflict
Majority of UK Voters Favor Stricter Immigration Policies, Reveals Study
4 mins ago
Majority of UK Voters Favor Stricter Immigration Policies, Reveals Study
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict: Stéphane Séjourné's First Diplomatic Sojourn
5 mins ago
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict: Stéphane Séjourné's First Diplomatic Sojourn
Devolution and the Senedd: An Examination of Wales's Progressive Policy Experiments
3 mins ago
Devolution and the Senedd: An Examination of Wales's Progressive Policy Experiments
Inside Look: Biden's Dual-Centered Re-Election Campaign
3 mins ago
Inside Look: Biden's Dual-Centered Re-Election Campaign
The Georgian Influence on Ron DeSantis' Aide Christina Pushaw
4 mins ago
The Georgian Influence on Ron DeSantis' Aide Christina Pushaw
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro-Israel Rally in Trafalgar Square Marks 100 Days of Conflict
2 mins
Pro-Israel Rally in Trafalgar Square Marks 100 Days of Conflict
Devolution and the Senedd: An Examination of Wales's Progressive Policy Experiments
3 mins
Devolution and the Senedd: An Examination of Wales's Progressive Policy Experiments
Inside Look: Biden's Dual-Centered Re-Election Campaign
3 mins
Inside Look: Biden's Dual-Centered Re-Election Campaign
Pandora Morris: An Unconventional Journey from OCD Struggle to Recovery
3 mins
Pandora Morris: An Unconventional Journey from OCD Struggle to Recovery
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
The Georgian Influence on Ron DeSantis' Aide Christina Pushaw
4 mins
The Georgian Influence on Ron DeSantis' Aide Christina Pushaw
Majority of UK Voters Favor Stricter Immigration Policies, Reveals Study
4 mins
Majority of UK Voters Favor Stricter Immigration Policies, Reveals Study
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights
4 mins
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights
Dennis Mbelenzi Defends Title in Challenging PwC Bermuda Marathon
4 mins
Dennis Mbelenzi Defends Title in Challenging PwC Bermuda Marathon
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
27 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
31 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app