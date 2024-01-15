en English
Politics

House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry

In a significant turn of events, House Republicans have publicized their intent to re-subpoena Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, in the forthcoming weeks. An earlier subpoena, which Hunter Biden declined to comply with in December, led to Republicans advocating for a contempt of Congress vote against him.

Acceptance Of A Proper Subpoena

This decision comes in the wake of the readiness expressed by Hunter Biden’s legal team to comply with a “proper” subpoena if issued. Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, had previously suggested acceptance of a new, legally valid subpoena. Lowell had earlier criticized the legitimacy of the initial subpoena, asserting it was legally invalid as it preceded the formalization of the presidential impeachment inquiry it was intended for, a claim strongly disputed by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan.

The Larger Impeachment Inquiry

The probe into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings forms part of a larger impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Republicans, albeit with scant evidence, suggest that the president benefitted unlawfully from these dealings. The allegations have been firmly denied by the Biden family and the White House.

The Ethics Committee’s Involvement

In an interesting twist, Jim Jordan himself was referred to the bipartisan House Ethics Committee for ignoring a subpoena related to his knowledge of former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the January 6 Capitol insurrection. The political landscape continues to shift and stir as these investigations unfold, keeping the nation and the world on tenterhooks.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

