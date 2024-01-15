en English
Politics

House Republicans to Issue Fresh Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
In a significant development in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, House Republicans have announced their intention to issue fresh subpoenas to obtain the testimony of the President’s son, Hunter Biden. This decision follows a recent statement from Hunter Biden’s counsel, Abbe Lowell, indicating a readiness to comply with a ‘proper subpoena.’ The intended subpoenas come on the heels of Hunter Biden’s refusal to provide testimony behind closed doors in December, an act which ignited a Republican-led initiative to hold him in contempt of Congress.

Previous Subpoenas: A Point of Contention

The original subpoenas, deemed legally invalid by Hunter Biden’s legal team, were part of the initial stages of a presidential impeachment inquiry. They were issued prior to the formalization of the inquiry, leading to the contention. Despite these assertions, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, and House Judiciary Committee Chair, Jim Jordan, have rejected the notion that their decision to issue new subpoenas validates Lowell’s claims.

Unraveling the Context: Foreign Business Dealings

The investigation into Hunter Biden centers around his foreign business dealings. Republicans have alleged, with limited evidence, that President Biden profited unlawfully from his son’s business activities. Both the Biden family and the White House have vehemently denied any misconduct. It is essential to note that the probe into Hunter Biden forms a part of the broader impeachment inquiry into President Biden, spearheaded by House Republicans.

Overcoming Stalemate: A Contempt Vote Looms

Given the refusal by Hunter Biden to testify in December, Republicans have been pushing for a vote on a contempt charge, which is scheduled for the following week. If passed, this could significantly escalate the tensions between the Biden family and House Republicans. The White House, however, maintains that they were not informed of Hunter Biden’s initial plan to attend the impeachment hearing, underscoring a clear division between the strategies of the President’s team and Hunter Biden’s legal counsel.

Politics United States
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

