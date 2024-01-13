en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

House Republicans Shift Stance on Abortion Legislation Amidst Legal and Political Upheaval

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
House Republicans Shift Stance on Abortion Legislation Amidst Legal and Political Upheaval

In a significant shift in the abortion access fight, Congressional Republicans are striving to halt a Biden administration spending rule aimed at curtailing federal funds to anti-abortion counseling centers. The proposed legislation aims to prevent states from allocating federal funds to ‘crisis pregnancy centers,’ thus putting millions of dollars in jeopardy. This calculated move is part of the Biden administration’s broader strategy to broaden abortion access, in stark contrast to conservative states tightening abortion care regulations.

The Fallout of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

The anti-abortion counseling centers, which have previously received millions in taxpayer dollars, provide pregnancy counseling and limited medical services. They are often accused of advising against abortion and disseminating potentially misleading information about abortion and contraception. The proposed Biden administration rule also intends to revise how states can utilize block grants designated for underprivileged families, a response to a corruption scandal in Mississippi involving TANF funds.

Nearly three dozen House Republicans who previously backed a federal abortion ban in the last Congress are refraining from endorsing similar legislation this year. This reluctance reflects a shifting political landscape in the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the Roe v. Wade decision. This judgment has ignited a rush among numerous states to enforce stringent restrictions and outright abortion bans.

Public Opinion and Political Repercussions

According to a recent Gallup poll, a record high of about 69 percent of voters believe abortion should be legal in the first three months of pregnancy. This statistic, coupled with the Supreme Court’s ruling, has prompted a change in the stance of House Republicans on abortion. Many GOP voters in states like Iowa no longer cite abortion as one of their primary concerns. This shift can be attributed to a growing apprehension among Republican candidates and voters that expressing a desire to impose further restrictions on abortion rights in 2024 may have political repercussions.

Despite this, some evangelical voters still view abortion as a critical issue. President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign intends to place abortion rights at the heart of its strategy this year. Moreover, candidates such as Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are emphasizing the importance of compassion for women in the abortion debate.

A Complex Landscape for Abortion Laws

Nearly three dozen House Republicans have refrained from endorsing a federal abortion ban this year, signaling a shift in political strategy following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This has precipitated a flurry of legal battles and challenges related to abortion laws and access across various states.

Consequently, Congressional Republicans are attempting to block a Biden administration spending rule they argue would deprive anti-abortion counseling centers of millions of dollars in funding. The rule proposes to ban states from channeling federal funds, earmarked for needy Americans, to ‘crisis pregnancy centers,’ which actively discourage abortions. This proposal to limit funds for anti-abortion counseling centers signifies the Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to introduce federal policies that expand abortion access.

0
Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
Former opposition leader in the National Assembly and prominent member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Raja Riaz, has withdrawn his nomination papers for the forthcoming general elections. A well-regarded figure within the political landscape of Faisalabad, Riaz had initially submitted his nomination for the NA-104 (Faisalabad-X) constituency, but later decided against contesting the seat.
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
Investor Portfolios, Elections, and Market Performance: An In-depth Analysis
6 mins ago
Investor Portfolios, Elections, and Market Performance: An In-depth Analysis
Taiwan's Lai Ching-te Leads DPP to Historic Third Term Amidst Rising Cross-Strait Tensions
7 mins ago
Taiwan's Lai Ching-te Leads DPP to Historic Third Term Amidst Rising Cross-Strait Tensions
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
3 mins ago
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
5 mins ago
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
6 mins ago
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
Latest Headlines
World News
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
2 mins
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
3 mins
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
5 mins
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
6 mins
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
Taiwan's Lai Ching-te Leads DPP to Historic Third Term Amidst Rising Cross-Strait Tensions
7 mins
Taiwan's Lai Ching-te Leads DPP to Historic Third Term Amidst Rising Cross-Strait Tensions
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda Honored with Burundi Flag After A-League Victory
8 mins
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda Honored with Burundi Flag After A-League Victory
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
9 mins
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
9 mins
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
10 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
16 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app