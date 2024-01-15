House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry

House Republicans have revealed plans to issue fresh subpoenas to Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, in the imminent weeks. This development follows a declaration by Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, that Biden would adhere to a ‘proper’ subpoena. The House Oversight Committee Chair, James Comer, and House Judiciary Committee Chair, Jim Jordan, relayed their intentions to Lowell, responding to his proposal to accept a new subpoena. The contention surrounding the validity of prior subpoenas centers on whether they were issued prior to the official commencement of a presidential impeachment inquiry, a claim Lowell makes but is refuted by Comer and Jordan.

Subpoenas Amidst Impeachment Inquiry

In December, Hunter Biden had acquiesced to public testimony but rejected a congressional subpoena for a closed-door deposition. This refusal spurred House Republicans to contemplate a vote to hold him in contempt of Congress. Lowell rebuked this action, highlighting that Hunter Biden had already consented to testify publicly. Simultaneously, Jim Jordan faces a referral to the House Ethics Committee for not abiding by a subpoena concerning his knowledge of former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

An Aspect of a Larger Investigation

The probe into Hunter Biden’s overseas business transactions is a component of a wider impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. This inquiry, spearheaded by House Republicans, insinuates without substantial evidence that the president might have unlawfully profited from his son’s dealings. Such allegations have been vehemently denied by the Biden family and the White House. This recent development is among several impeachment-related investigations currently being pursued by House Republicans.

Implications of Non-Compliance

The non-compliance with previous subpoenas by Hunter Biden has resulted in House Republicans mulling criminal contempt charges. However, with the agreement to comply under a ‘new proper subpoena,’ House Republicans continue to push for contempt charges until a deposition date is scheduled. If Hunter Biden complies with the new subpoenas, he stands to evade being held in contempt of Congress and will instead appear in a closed-door interview.