House Republicans Seek Transparency on Federal Telework Practices

In an effort to gain transparency on federal telework practices, House Republicans have sought detailed information on the work-from-home habits of federal employees, following the COVID-19 pandemic. Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer and Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Chairman Pete Sessions have penned a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director, Shalanda Young, expressing concerns about the paucity of quantitative data provided by federal agencies on their telework and remote work policies.

Demand for Telework Data

The request for telework data follows an initial inquiry to 25 federal agencies, which yielded unsatisfactory responses. As per the Office of Personnel Management, federal employees are expected to increase their in-office presence, with guidelines suggesting a standard of 2-3 days per week. However, fidelity to this standard remains unclear, with reports of resistance from federal workers to revert to in-person work and alleged union grievances hampering efforts to implement the shift.

Fiscal Responsibility and Agency Performance

According to Comer and Sessions, acquiring clear telework data is crucial for the efficient utilization of taxpayer funds and for enhancing agency performance. The Republicans argue that this data will also aid in better oversight and policymaking, thus leading to more effective use of public funds. They underline the significance of performance measurement as a tool for improving customer satisfaction and managing public expenditures, often unfavorably compared to the private sector by the public.

Pressing for Accountability

The demand for accountability comes in the wake of a revelation that less than 50 percent of federal agency spaces are occupied, resulting in an alleged wastage of approximately $2.8 million per day. The Republicans have also raised concerns regarding the regularity of Cabinet heads working from home. They have subsequently requested the OMB to provide a 'status report' on all agency plans to increase in-office work and to elucidate any resistance from the federal workforce.