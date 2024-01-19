House Republicans Reintroduce Bill to Permanently Repeal Federal Estate Tax

In an attempt to reshape the fiscal landscape, House Republicans have reintroduced a bill to permanently repeal the federal estate tax, commonly known as the "death tax". The legislation, dubbed the Death Tax Repeal Act, has been championed by Representative Randy Feenstra of Iowa and has secured the backing of 162 lawmakers. This move mirrors previous Republican initiatives to abolish estate taxes, including a Senate bill from early 2023.

The repeal endeavor has received praise from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, who argues that the tax unjustly penalizes families who have established successful farms, ranches, or small businesses over several generations. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) also expressed support for H.R. 7035, the Death Tax Repeal Act, applauding Representatives Feenstra and Bishop for reintroducing the bill. Nearly half of small business owners consider the estate tax issue critical, underlining its significance to this demographic.

Hurdles Ahead

Despite the momentum behind the repeal, the bill confronts substantial obstacles in the currently divided Congress, with minimal bipartisan support. Experts such as Garrett Watson of the Tax Foundation regard the reintroduction of the bill as a symbolic gesture to maintain the discourse around the issue, particularly as the 2025 deadline looms for the reduction of estate tax exemption limits set by the Trump administration's 2017 tax overhaul. Presently, the exemption stands at $13.61 million per individual, or $27.22 million for couples, with estates facing up to a 40% tax on amounts exceeding these thresholds. However, these limits are set to halve after 2025.

Analytical reports emphasize that the federal estate tax impacts a minuscule percentage of the American populace. In 2019, only approximately 2,100 tax returns, or 0.08% of adult U.S. deaths, were subject to the tax. Projections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service suggested that in 2022, only 0.22% of farms with principal operator deaths would owe estate taxes, indicating that the impact on family farms and small businesses is negligible. The controversy persists as Republicans champion the repeal, arguing the tax's burden on certain families, while others contend that its true impact is constrained to a tiny segment of the population.