House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, it sent seismic shifts rippling through the American political landscape. The ruling has dramatically altered the dynamics of the abortion debate, causing a significant number of House Republicans to reassess their stance on the federal abortion ban. Among those Republicans is Representative Michelle Steel, who, along with roughly three-quarters of her GOP colleagues, had previously endorsed the Life at Conception Act. This legislation, had it passed, would have recognized a fertilized egg as a person with equal protections under the 14th Amendment, effectively instituting a nationwide abortion ban.

The Changing GOP Stance on Abortion

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision, almost three dozen House Republicans who previously supported the federal abortion ban have refrained from endorsing similar legislation this year. This change of heart is reflective of a broader shift within the GOP as they grapple with balancing the demands of their conservative base, who largely favor stringent abortion restrictions, with the preferences of a majority of the country that does not. Among those who have changed their stance is California Republican, Michelle Steel.

Michelle Steel’s Flip-Flop

Representative Steel, initially a cosponsor of the Life at Conception Act, faced criticism for her apparent flip-flop on the issue. While she had initially claimed to support exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger, Steel later declared her support for a national abortion ban with no exceptions. This shift in position came to light only after she was notified of an impending news story about her change in stance.

The Political Calculus

With the GOP now in narrow control of the House, the party’s stance on abortion is under scrutiny. The demise of Roe has triggered a dilemma for Republicans, as they tread the thin line between appealing to conservative voters who favor strict abortion bans and not alienating the growing majority in the country that does not. This shift not only signifies the potential end of a long-standing Republican tactic to rally their base but also underscores the Democrats’ efforts to safeguard abortion access and attack Republicans who have previously sought to curtail it.