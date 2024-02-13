House Republicans Pursue Special Counsel Testimony on Biden Documents Scandal

House Republicans Seek Special Counsel Testimony on Biden Documents

Republicans Demand Further Investigation

In the latest turn of events, House Republicans are reaching out to special counsel Robert Hur to testify about his report on President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents. The report, released earlier this month, found that Biden retained classified information, including top secret documents, but did not charge him due to lack of willful intent. Republicans are now seeking further information and connections to Biden's son's foreign business dealings.

Transcripts and Recordings Sought

House Republicans are not only seeking testimony from special counsel Hur, but also audio recordings from Attorney General Merrick Garland related to Hur's report. The FBI recovered deleted audio files from Biden's ghostwriter's computer, which could potentially shed light on the situation. However, legal experts suggest that obtaining records from the Justice Department could be challenging without charges.

Biden's Mental Acuity Questioned

The White House has pushed back on assertions regarding Biden's mental acuity, which were raised in the report. Republicans are now demanding a transcript and recordings of Biden's interview with special counsel Hur, as they plan to seek testimony from Hur regarding sensitive documents and the president's mental acuity. This move is part of a larger plan to keep questions about President Biden's mental state in the spotlight.

Special counsel Hur's testimony is anticipated to be significant, with potential implications for Biden's age and second term. However, the aftermath of the report has already raised concerns about Biden's mental wellbeing. Despite these challenges, Democrats have rallied around Biden, reaffirming their commitment to his second term.

Polls show that 86% of Americans think Biden is too old to be president for another four years, and 76% have concerns about his mental and physical health. Biden has given a defense of his memory and ability to lead, while his closest allies have denounced the report. Democrats have defended Biden against criticisms by Hur and Republicans, with some calling out concerns for Biden's age and electability.

Despite these challenges, the majority of Americans are not actively engaged in politics or following the news closely. With nine months remaining until the general election, there is still ample time for the media's focus to shift.

Although the Hur report and its subsequent headlines have been unfavorable, the majority of Americans are unlikely to concentrate on the election until the fall. The question remains whether these recent developments will have a lasting impact on Biden's chances for a second term.