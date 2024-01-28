House Republicans Formalize Impeachment Articles Against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

House Republicans have intensified their pursuit of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, advancing formal impeachment articles against him. The charges center around Mayorkas' alleged "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law", making false statements and obstructing oversight of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Allegations and Defense

The articles of impeachment present allegations against Mayorkas, particularly scrutinizing his handling of family reunification parole programs, which the Republican-led committee deems unlawful. The DHS has countered these allegations, asserting its adherence to mandatory detention requirements to the maximum extent plausible. The department argues that a 100% detention standard would essentially implicate every DHS Secretary since its origin.

Political Responses and Implications

The House Homeland Security Committee, under the leadership of Republican Mark Green, will review the impeachment articles. If approved, the issue will proceed to a floor vote in the House. While this development signifies the Republicans' escalating efforts, Democrats, including Rep. Bennie Thompson, contest the legal basis for impeachment, criticizing the Republican-led investigation for lacking factual evidence.

Mayorkas has expressed willingness to testify, but Green has accused him of declining the committee's request. This development unfolds in the backdrop of ongoing negotiations between the White House and Congress regarding changes to border policy. President Joe Biden has indicated his intention to address border security and is advocating for bipartisan immigration legislation that would grant him the authority to "shut down" the border if required.

Impact on Homeland Security

The advancement of impeachment articles against Mayorkas is a significant move by the House Republicans, spotlighting their allegations and presenting a clear groundwork for his impeachment. This development not only brings the impeachment process closer to a full House vote but also escalates tensions within the Homeland Security Committee. The congressional lawmakers' robust response to the surge of migrants at the southern border underscores the challenges faced by the Biden administration in managing the immigration crisis. The unfolding events highlight the need for an overhaul of immigration laws and a resolution to the broken immigration system.