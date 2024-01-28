House Republicans Formalize Impeachment Allegations Against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

House Republicans took a significant step forward Sunday in their effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by formalizing their allegations ahead of a committee vote.

Allegations Formalized

Republicans allege in the first impeachment article that Mayorkas displayed a “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law,” while the second article argues that he breached public trust by having “knowingly made false statements, and knowingly obstructed lawful oversight of the Department of Homeland Security.”

“These articles lay out a clear, compelling, and irrefutable case for Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ impeachment,” said House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., in a statement.

Green’s committee will consider the articles of impeachment on Tuesday. Approval would move the impeachment effort one step closer to a floor vote in the House.

Response from Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security responded Sunday with a memo saying Republicans “undermined efforts to achieve bipartisan solutions and ignored the facts, legal scholars and experts, and even the Constitution itself in their quest to baselessly impeach Secretary Mayorkas.”

The Republican-led Homeland Security Committee has criticized Mayorkas’ implementation of a series of family reunification parole programs that allowed certain foreign nationals to wait in the U.S. for immigration visas, calling the moves unlawful. The first article of impeachment argues that Mayorkas instead should have prioritized resources for enforcing detention of people who illegally crossed the border.

Democrats have argued that there is no legal basis for impeachment. Mayorkas offered to testify in the impeachment inquiry this month, though Green has accused the secretary of turning down the committee’s request.

Border Policy Negotiations and Administration’s Response

The advancement of impeachment articles comes amid negotiations between the White House and Congress about border policy changes. The Biden administration last year made a supplemental request tying border funding to aid for Ukraine and Israel. Senate negotiators have recently accelerated talks to strike a deal on those issues, even as Trump has encouraged Republicans to reject a bipartisan border deal.

President Joe Biden reiterated his intent to tackle border security in a Friday statement, arguing that if what has been negotiated is passed into law, it would “be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we’ve ever had in our country.”

“For everyone who is demanding tougher border control, this is the way to do it,” he said in the statement. “If you’re serious about the border crisis, pass a bipartisan bill and I will sign it.”