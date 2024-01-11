House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal

House Republicans have returned to Washington, bracing themselves for the storm of internal discord over a new spending deal, negotiated by Speaker Mike Johnson with Democrats. The disagreement over the spending deal has become apparent during a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, revealing the deep divisions within the party over fiscal matters.

Conservative Backlash Against Johnson

A significant number of GOP lawmakers openly criticized Johnson and refused to support a routine procedural vote, raising concerns about Johnson’s ability to unite the conference and his potential vulnerability as speaker. The rebellion was spearheaded by a dozen far-right Republicans, mostly from the House Freedom Caucus, who joined Democrats to defeat an unrelated measure. Their intent was to impose lower spending and border restrictions.

Implications of the Spending Deal Disagreement

The spending deal has stirred significant dissent among House Republicans. Some expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of spending cuts and the failure to address other pressing crises facing the country. This internal discord reflects the challenges House Republicans are facing in reaching a consensus on budget negotiations and suggests Speaker Johnson will need to navigate carefully to secure enough support from his party while maintaining a working relationship with the Democrats.

Threat of Government Shutdown

The disagreement also highlights the difficulty House GOP leaders face from their right flank as Congress nears a January 19 deadline to avert a partial government shutdown. The hard-line GOP members voted with all Democrats to block a routine measure, prompting party leaders to cancel votes for the rest of the day. This move marks a return to hardball tactics employed under former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

In conclusion, the outcome of this disagreement could have far-reaching implications for future legislative negotiations and the party’s overall ability to govern. The deep division within the party, the possible effort to remove Johnson from the speakership, and the potential impact on the party’s ability to govern effectively are all indicative of the challenges the Republican party faces in the days ahead.