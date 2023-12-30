en English
Politics

House Republicans Criticize Biden’s Vacation Amidst Border Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:50 pm EST
House Republicans Criticize Biden's Vacation Amidst Border Crisis

President Joe Biden’s vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands has sparked a wave of criticism from House Republicans amid the escalating border crisis. Biden, who is residing rent-free at a beachfront home of affluent friends in St. Croix, is accused of neglecting presidential duties at a critical moment when U.S. cities, notably New York City, are grappling with the influx of migrants. The timing of this vacation is seen by the Republicans as a clear disconnect from the pressing national issues, with prominent party figures voicing their disapproval.

Republicans Frame Vacation as Neglect

Republicans, including Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.), Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas), and Rep. Mark Alford (R-Texas), have voiced strong disapproval of Biden’s decision to vacation amidst the border crisis. The president’s absence is seen as exacerbating the situation, with over 760,000 illegal immigrants encountered at the border since October. December alone witnessed a record high of over 276,000 migrant encounters, further fueling the Republicans’ critique.

Impact on U.S. Cities

With the crisis at the southern border intensifying, U.S. cities are feeling the strain. New York City, in particular, is finding it increasingly challenging to manage the influx of migrants. Mayor Adams has proposed budget cuts across several city services to redirect funds to migrant services, reflecting the urgency and severity of the situation.

President’s Response and Previous Incidents

President Biden, who will be in the Virgin Islands through January 2, has not yet addressed these criticisms. His previous stay at the same location made headlines due to an incident involving one of his golf balls being retrieved by an eight-year-old boy. This latest trip to the Virgin Islands, however, has given rise to more serious political implications with the ongoing border crisis.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

