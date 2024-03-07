House Rejects MFP Labour Bill Amid 30% Cost Rise Fears, Passes Others

The House of Representatives has recently been at the center of a heated debate over a proposed labour welfare bill by the Move Forward Party (MFP), sparking concerns over a potential 30% surge in labour costs. While the House has dismissed the MFP's controversial bill, it has shown support for two alternative drafts, highlighting a complex battle over labour rights and economic stability.

Advertisment

Contentious Bill Faces Rejection

The bill in question, authored by MFP list-MP Sia Jampathong, aimed to enhance work conditions and promote a better work-life balance for workers. Despite these noble intentions, the proposal was met with significant opposition, primarily due to fears that it would disproportionately affect small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by drastically increasing labour costs.

Sia expressed disappointment over the rejection, criticizing government coalition parties for allegedly opposing any legislation put forward by the MFP. However, this claim was contested by Chanin Rungtanakiat, a Pheu Thai Party list-MP, who highlighted the passage of another MFP-proposed labour welfare bill, suggesting a more nuanced legislative landscape than previously thought.

Advertisment

Alternative Drafts Gain Ground

In contrast to the fate of Sia's bill, two other drafts have garnered approval in principle. One, authored by Bhumjaithai Party's Worasit Liangprasit, seeks to mandate full payment for workers on paternal leave for up to 49 days, a move aimed at supporting family welfare. Meanwhile, another MFP list-MP, Wanvipa Maison, proposed extending paternity leave up to 180 days with guaranteed compensation for at least 90 days. These developments indicate a legislative willingness to explore and potentially implement reforms that support workers' rights, albeit with a careful consideration of their economic implications.

Implications and Future Prospects

The rejection of the MFP's labour welfare bill underscores the delicate balance policymakers must strike between advancing workers' rights and safeguarding economic stability. While the passage of alternative drafts signals progress in the realm of labour welfare, the controversy surrounding the rejected bill highlights the ongoing challenges and debates that define Thailand's approach to labour reforms. As the country continues to navigate these complex waters, the outcomes of these legislative efforts will undoubtedly shape the future of work and economic health in Thailand.