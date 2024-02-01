House Passes Tax Package Expanding Child Tax Credit: A Step Towards Poverty Reduction

In a significant stride towards addressing child poverty, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan tax package worth $78 billion, with a pivotal aspect being the expansion of the child tax credit (CTC). Expected to impart profound implications for low-income families nationwide, the legislative reform could potentially uplift approximately 400,000 children above the poverty line in its first year alone.

Details of the Proposed Tax Package

Intended to extend the CTC through 2025, the bill proposes an incremental increase in the child tax credit. If enacted, it would raise the refundable portion to $1,800 per child in 2023, $1,900 per child in 2024, and finally, $2,000 per child in 2025. This legislation is anticipated to provide an average tax cut of $680 for eligible families for 2023 taxes. It aims to alleviate the financial burden on families, particularly those with multiple children, by lifting the previously set $1,600 refundable cap on the credit and adjusting it for inflation.

Impact on Child Poverty

According to estimates, the proposed changes in the bill could bring significant relief to an additional 3 million children, thereby reducing the severity of their poverty. The American Rescue Plan had earlier temporarily amplified the maximum tax break to $3,000 or $3,600 per child from the standard $2,000 and introduced monthly payments to families, resulting in a historic dip in the child poverty rate to 5.2% in 2021. However, following the expiration of these measures, the child poverty rate surged to 12.4% in 2022. The new bill, while less generous than the pandemic-era tax credit, is expected to provide substantial relief.

Long-term Benefits and Senate Approval

Research conducted by the Urban Institute suggests that a permanent expansion of the CTC could have long-term benefits. These include higher graduation rates and future earnings for children in recipient families. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has commended the bill as a significant step forward, despite it not being as extensive as the changes seen during the pandemic. The bill has thus far garnered strong support in the House but necessitates 60 votes in the Senate, where it faces various competing priorities.