House of Reps Takes Action to Reclaim Illegally Sold NCAT Helicopters

The House of Representatives has initiated a rigorous inquiry into the unauthorized sale of two Bell helicopters, originally belonging to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), to private entities. This move underscores a significant effort to rectify a transaction that bypassed the mandatory approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC). The investigative hearing, led by Ademorin Kuye, Chair of the House Committee on Public Assets, aims to unravel the intricacies of this sale and ensure accountability.

Investigative Hearing Highlights

During the investigative hearing in Abuja, it was revealed that the disposal of the Bell 206L4 BZB and Bell M2061 L4 helicopters to private individuals left NCAT devoid of essential training equipment. The House Committee expressed dismay over the sale, especially in light of the expressed interest from several security agencies, including the Nigerian Air Force, Navy, and Police, which were all denied the opportunity to purchase. Acting Rector of NCAT, Mr. Shaka Imalighwe, admitted to being the deputy rector at the time of sale but denied involvement in the decision-making process. The lack of transparency and procedural adherence has prompted the committee to summon not only the immediate past and current Ministers of Aviation but also other key personnel involved in the transaction for further questioning.

Concerns Over Sale Procedure

The committee raised concerns regarding the sale's procedural aspects, particularly the use of an unlicensed auctioneer and the absence of necessary approvals from the FEC and the Ministry of Aviation. Additionally, the failure to advertise the intention to sell the helicopters in any newspaper, as cited by Mr. Imalighwe, has raised questions about the transparency of the process. The revelation that the helicopters were in operational condition and under maintenance by relevant aviation bodies at the time of sale further complicates the issue, highlighting potential disregard for institutional needs and protocol.

Implications and Next Steps

The unfolding investigation by the House of Representatives signals a critical examination of public asset disposal practices within Nigeria's aviation sector. By summoning past and present officials for testimony, the committee is not only seeking to uncover the truth behind the controversial sale but also to set a precedent for accountability and procedural integrity in future transactions. The outcome of this investigation could lead to significant policy reforms, ensuring that valuable public assets are managed and disposed of in a manner that prioritizes national interest and institutional needs.